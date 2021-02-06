FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Boston College vs. N.C. State: Live Updates

Follow along as we talk about and analyze today's game against the Wolfpack
Boston College (3-10) return to the hardwood today for the first time in three weeks as they take on conference foe the NC State Wolfpack (7-7). The last time these two played, the Wolfpack scored the last four points of the game to win 79-76. This game could be markedly different, as it is unclear which players will be cleared today for the Eagles. Follow along below.

Time: 12:00 pm
Where: Chestnut Hill, MA
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: NC State (-5)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and NC State game here in our liveblog. You will find our analysis, opinions and any breaking news during the game here. Make sure to refresh the page often.

Lineups: 

Injuries: To Be Announced

