Boston College vs. NC State: Preview and Prediction

Boston College needs a win, after getting blown out by Miami on Wednesday 85-58. Tonight at 6pm, the Eagles will face off with NC State in a big ACC matchup. For the Wolfpack this is a must win game, one that could help or hinder their chances at an NCAA tournament bid. For BC they need this win as well, a win would give them a better chance at first round bye in the ACC Tournament.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: NC State (-4.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: NC State has a 72.6% chance of winning this game.

Ken Pom Rankings: NC State (56), Boston College (161)

Projected Starters: CJ Felder, Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath, Jairus Hamilton, and Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: N/A

Key Matchup: CJ Bryce vs. Derryck Thornton

Bryce has been NC State's most consistent scorer of late scoring 19, 22, 15 in the past three games. Thornton is BC's best defending guard, and will need to have a strong defensive game if the Eagles are going to win today. On top of that Thornton can't have an off game on offense. Against Miami he had an absymal game on offense, shooting 18% from the floor and only scoring six points. Their matchup today could be a big factor.

Three Questions BC Needs To Answer Today Against NC State

1. Can BC settle back in to their game? Part of the reason BC lost against Miami was due to not playing their game. Miami was able to score quick transition points, while BC was forced to take low percentage shots. BC needs to be able to run their offense, and get back on defense.

2. Will Jared Hamilton return? As of this writing his return is a big unknown. Hamilton has been a fantastic sixth man for the Eagles, and arguably one of the best defensemen on the team.

3. Can Jay Heath and Derryck Thornton get their groove back? The two BC guards had an abysmal outing against Miami shooting 6-28 from the floor. The guard play is so crucial for the Eagles, if this duo doesn't turn it around they won't be winning many other games.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: NC State 70 BC 67. Earlier this week, AllWolfpack.com editor Brett Friedlander talked about NC State's tendency to lose games they need to win. This game just seems too important for the Wolfpack to lose, as NC State has an NCAA tournament bid on the line. I think it will be close, but Pack should take it in a close one.