Boston College vs. NC State: Preview & Predictions

BC is back on the court for the first time in three weeks, how could today's game match up? We discuss.

It has been over three weeks since they last played but Boston College men's basketball returns to the court today. Their opponent will be the NC State Wolfpack a they battle at Conte Forum. This is the second matchup between the two teams, with the Wolfpack winning the first game 79-76 in Raleigh.

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: NC State (-4.0)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: NC State has a 64.9% chance of winning this game.

Series History: This is the 27th matchup between the two programs. NC State holds a 14-12 advantage. In ACC play the Wolfpack leads the series 13-8.

Tale of the Tape:

Player to Watch: DJ Funderburk

In their last matchup, Funderburk was virtually unstoppable shooting the ball, scoring 20 points on 8/10 shooting. However it wasn't a virtuoso performance as he turned the ball over four times. The Eagles need to stick to him and not allow easy buckets which has been a major problem.

Podcast Preview:

Three Keys to the Game:

1. Who is playing? Earlier this week Boston College was set to play against Florida State with only four scholarship players. This game's press release doesn't specify who will be available for this matchup. If BC has only four or five players they will be in trouble before they even step on the court. But if they have some depth, maybe 6 or 7 this could be a winnable game for the Eagles. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin we will have full updates on player availability.

2. Better Defense Against The Wings/Forwards. In their previous matchup the aforementioned Funderburk and Jericole Hellems combined to score 41 points. Funderburk got most of his points on relatively easy high percentage shots, while Hellems took 11 free throw shots. BC has to put up some sort of resistance.

3. Someone needs to step up offensively. With everything a giant question mark heading into this game, Boston College is going to need a leader to step up and make shots. Whether that is Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell or CJ Felder, the Eagles haven't played in almost a month. They are going to need a go to scorer to win, can they find that today? We shall see.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: There are far too many question marks heading into this game. Boston College is only a four point underdog, but it feels like it should be much more. If anything this is going to be a very interesting and unique game to watch. Going to go with the Pack today, by ten. NC State 77 Boston College 67

