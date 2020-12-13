Game Preview: Boston College vs. #3 NC State

Boston College (4-1) will try to get back in to the win column today, but on the other sideline is NC State (5-0) the reigning ACC Champions. A well balanced team, the Wolfpack have six players that average over ten points a game. Boston College will need to improve on their last outing, especially on defense, where Georgia Tech shot 51% from the floor.

Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut, Hill, MA.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Network: ACCN

Last Matchup: BC lost to NC State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament 83-75.

NC State Overview

The Wolfpack enter today's game 5-0, with their biggest win coming against #1 South Carolina.

North Florida W 93-65

NC Central W 108-70

#1 South Carolina W 54-46

Coastal Carolina W 98-46

Elon W 76-47

The Wolfpack are talented throughout their roster, but they have a pair of wings that can hurt on both ends of the court. Elissa Cunane averages 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and plays strong defense, while Kayla Jones averages 12 and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The biggest question remains the health of starters Jada Boyd, the leading scorer with 14ppg, and Kai Crutchfield. Both players are out with knee injuries and their status is unknown for today's game.

Tale of the Tape

Boston College Keys

1. Improve on defense: Last time out against Georgia Tech, Boston College struggled to contain the Yellow Jackets who shot lights out especially early in the game. NC State is an even deadlier offense averaging 85.9 ppg (2nd in the ACC). BC is going to need to tighten up on defense, and work to prevent easy buckets.

2. Shoot better from 3. Against GT, the Eagles shot only 27% from beyond the arc, slightly lower than their 30% season average. Cameron Swartz, who is a career 38% three point shooter hasn't found her shot so far, only hitting 17% from beyond the arc. If she can start getting her shot to fall, BC's offense could become that much more explosive.

3. The Taylor Soule Show. BC hung with a very good NC State team last year, and that was with their star only scoring 9 points in the game. Soule has all the potential to take over a game, and help BC upset the heavily favored Wolfpack. If she can start to feel her shots, and get going, anything is possible.

BC Eagles

#3 NC State

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com