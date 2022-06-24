Skip to main content

Boston College to Play Nebraska in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Eagles have another out of conference foe on their schedule

Boston College will reportedly return to the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and face off with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The news was announced by Jon Rothstein. 

Last season, Boston College fresh off a last place finish in the ACC, was not included in the challenge. In 2020-21, the Eagles played Minnesota in the challenge, losing 85-80 in overtime. The last win for the Eagles against the Big Ten in this challenge came against the Golden Gophers in 2018-19, a game BC won 68-56, led by 18 points from center Nik Popovic, and 17 from Wynston Tabbs. 

Last season Nebraska finished 10-22, and 4-16 in conference play. Their leading scorer Bryce McGowens was drafted with the 40th pick on Thursday night by the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston College's out of conference schedule continues to come more and more into focus for next season. So far games against UNH and URI have been reported, along with a multi team event in the Virgin Islands that will have the Eagles square off with George Mason in the opening round. 

