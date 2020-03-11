BCBulletin
Boston College vs. Notre Dame (ACC Tournament): Preview and Prediction

A.J. Black

The ACC Tournament kicked off yesterday and for the first time Boston College did not have to play in the first round since the tournament expanded in 2011 (truthfully they would have had to play in the first round had Georgia Tech not been sanctioned). Their opponent, for the third time this season are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The two teams have split their two matchups, each grabbing a road win by a single point. Let's preview what could be the final game of the season for Boston College Men's Basketball. 

Time: 7:00 pm
Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro North Carolina
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: Notre Dame (-9.0)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Notre Dame has a 82.5% chance of winning this game. 

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (176) Notre Dame (60)

Projected Starters: CJ Felder, Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell, Jairus Hamilton

Injuries: Nik Popovic (out)

Questions Heading Into The ACC Tournament

1. How much does BC have left in the tank? Popovic and the Hamilton brothers have missed the past three games, which has left the bench incredibly short. With most starters having to play increased minutes, you have to wonder how much they have left to give. The team is beaten up and even role players like Julian Rishwain have been dinged up as of late. Against a hungry team like Notre Dame, this is going to be a bigger challenge than the first two matchups.

2. Can Derryck Thornton be the offensive leader? It seems that where Thornton's offense goes, so do the Eagles. If he goes out there and can't find points BC is going to struggle, However if he can stretch the court, hit some threes, BC's offense seems to click. He is the leader on this team, today will be a big test for the transfer.

3. Will the free fall stop? BC has not been playing good basketball of late, getting blown out by FSU, Clemson, Syracuse and UVA. Notre Dame lost their first matchup with the Eagles, and won on a desperation shot in the second. BC can beat this team, but ND is playing for their post season life. BC needs to find another gear if they want to pull off this upset. 

Key Player To Watch: John Mooney

Mooney, an All-ACC first teamer, was a one man wrecking crew against BC two weeks ago in Chestnut Hill finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. He's a big physical forward, and BC struggled to keep him off the boards. Steffon Mitchell has certainly been challenged by him especially on defense. In their last matchup Mitchell was efficient but not necessarily a game changer. 

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Notre Dame 78 BC 68. I just don't see the Eagles having much left. It's been a tough end of the season for BC, Notre Dame desperately needs a win to keep themselves in the NCAA tournament picture. Expect the Irish to get hot and take this one easily. 

