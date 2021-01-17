Goodwin Scores 21 as Notre Dame Takes Care of Boston College

Another game, another bad loss for the Boston College Eagles as they fall to the Fighting Irish 80-70 in South Bend. Entering today's game, their opponent, Notre Dame had been winless against the ACC. But on Saturday afternoon the Irish shot 48% from the field and 45% from three point land as they led for all but 1:15 of this game.

Boston College came out ice cold from the field, starting the game off 2-12 from the field. However, Notre Dame's shooting wasn't exactly lights out and the game stayed relatively close. Steffon Mitchell (16 points) started the game off with a pair of three pointers to keep the Eagles in the game. Notre Dame started off with some great shooting from forward Nate Laszewski (16 points), who helped ND build a ten point halftime lead.

BC's troubles on defense didn't improve in the second half as Notre Dame shot 50% from the field. The Eagles didn't help themselves schematically as there were times that defenders were badly out of position. At one point guard Jay Heath was left near the basket guarding 6'10 and 6'11 forwards which led to easy buckets for the Irish.

But as badly as they looked at times, BC continued to fight back and kept the deficit manageable. Some big plays by Wynston Tabbs, and Heath helped to cut large leads. However, it seemed every time Boston College would start their own run, Notre Dame would answer with a big three, at one point Dane Goodwin (21 points) hitting two in a row. BC made a late run, but time ran out and Notre Dame earned their first ACC win.

The opportunities were there tonight for Boston College, but they couldn't play consistently which allowed Notre Dame to work out their cold streaks. And defensively Boston College allowed 80 points to a team that averaged 70 points a game. With the loss the Eagles fall to 3-10 on the season, while Notre Dame improves to 4-9. Jim Christian's squad will look to get back in the win column when they face off against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com