Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Updates

Boston College (3-9) look to start their first winning streak of the season as they head to South Bend to face Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is going to be a matchup between two ACC teams that have struggled this season. Notre Dame has not won an ACC game yet this year, while Boston College won their first on Tuesday against Miami.

Time: 4:00 pm

Where: South Bend, Indiana

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Notre Dame (-4)

Podcast Preview of the Game:

Updates:

Steff Mitchell with a jumper, followed up by a shot from Kelly and all of a sudden this is just a two point game.BC has hit four in a row. 21-19 Notre Dame.

Lascewski is now 0-4 from the line. Allow BC to get back into this game.

BC really struggling from the field, shooting 2-12 from the field so far. 17-12 Irish.

Lascewski is killing BC, 8 points early. CJ Felder

Some really ugly shots early by both teams.

Another three pointer from Mitchell, has six points early in this game.

Lascewski with a three pointer, 7-4 Notre Dame, media time out.

Steffon Mitchell gets the Eagles on the board first with a three pointer.

First Half

Makai Ashton Langford and Wynston Tabbs are both active today.

Going with a starting five of: Heath, Mitchell, D.Langford, Kelly & Felder

