BC Men's Basketball Reportedly Still Active in Transfer Portal

Boston College men's basketball looks to still be in the market to solidify their lineup, according to reports. Harvard forward Danilo Djuricic and Yale forward Paul Atkinson have both been apparently contacted by Boston College with interest. Both players are graduate transfers and would be eligible immediately for the Eagles. Their decision to leave might have been caused by reports that the Ivy League, and Harvard in particular, might cancel their upcoming seasons due to COVID-19.

Djuricic, a 6'8 graduate transfer from Canada, was more of a role player last year for the Crimson. Averaging 20 minutes a game, he also put in 6.1 ppg, and 4.3 rpg, and is a solid rebounder. Atkinson, a 6'10 power forward, is going to be an even more coveted transfer. He was the Ivy League Co-Player of the Year in '19-20, and averaged 17.6 points per game, along with 7.3 points per game. His list of potential teams is massive and includes Tennessee, Stanford, Kansas, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Xavier.

BC's interest in both players makes a lot of sense given the loss of transfer forward Andre Adams. The Southern Utah transfer will miss the season due to injury he sustained this summer. There has been buzz that the Eagles would try and push for a transfer waiver for Lehigh transfer James Karnik, but if they land either Djuricic or Atkinson that would fill that last spot.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any developments on the transfer portal.

