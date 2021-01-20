Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Men's Basketball Game Postponed

The second game of the week has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case

Boston College announced today that Saturday's game against the Pitt Panthers has been postponed. This comes just a day after Boston College postponed their game against the Virginia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Eagles team.

Per press release from the school:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Pittsburgh at Boston College men's basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 23.



The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com"

There is no further additional information at this time, but stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this situation.

