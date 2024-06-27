Boston College's Quinten Post Selected by Golden State Warriors in 2024 NBA Draft
Former Boston College men's basketball forward/center Quinten Post has been selected as the No. 52 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.
The Amsterdam native spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill (2021-24) after transferring from Mississippi State after his sophomore campaign. During his time with the Eagles, he averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Last season, Post recorded his best collegiate season, starting in all 35 games he appeared in and averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists and shot 51.3 percent from the floor as well as 43.1 percent from behind the arc. He also tallied 61 blocks and 30 steals.
The 7-foot, 235-pound big man led the Eagles in field goals made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, total points and points per game, defensive rebounds, total rebounds and rebounds per game, and blocks. He had the second-most minutes played, minutes per game, three-point percentage, offensive rebounds, assists, and steals, and the third-highest field goal percentage and three-pointers made.
The 24-year-old earned two ACC honors this past season, making the All-ACC Second-Team and the All-Defensive Team in addition to being nominated for Player of the Year, earning one vote, and Defensive Player of the Year, earning two votes.
This pick made multiple moves before being used. The Warriors initially traded it to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then the Thunder traded it to the Portland Trailblazers, however Golden State re-acquired the pick for cash shortly before the selection.
Post is the first player from Boston College to be selected in the draft since 2018 when guard Jerome Robinson was drafted as the No. 13 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers.
Now, Post will join Robinson in the Warriors organization. Robinson signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in 2023.