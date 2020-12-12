Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview & Prediction

Boston College (1-4) will try to turn the tide of their season as they take on Syracuse (3-1) today at Conte Forum. For the Eagles, losers of three in a row, they are going to need to figure out Jim Boeheim's vaunted 2-3 zone. Last season the Orange defense held BC to an average of 60 points in their two matchups. The big news heading into the game is the return of Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse's leading scorer, who will return after being deemed a close contact to someone with COVID-19. This is the home opener for the Eagles who return after a series of games at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, along with a game in Minnesota.

Time: 1:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Syracuse (-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 69% chance of winning this game

2019-20 Results: Syracuse won both games by a score of 84-71, 76-50

Storyline of the Game: Can Boston College end their three game losing streak? The return of the Buddy Boeheim.

Listen: In our most recent podcast we talked with Locked on Syracuse about the upcoming game and what the Eagles will need to do to win. You can catch our thoughts by listening here.

Player to Watch: Guard Buddy Boeheim

The son of legendary coach Jim Boeheim, Buddy is returning after being linked as a close contact to a COVID-19 case. The junior scored 21 points against Bryant, and his return is a major addition to a Syracuse squad that can be lethal on the perimeter. Last season against the Eagles, Boeheim scored an average of 21.5 points and was lethal from three point range shooting in the second game shooting 4-7 from beyond the arc. For a BC team that has struggled on the defensive end this year, Boeheim and fellow guard Joe Girard could be a formidable duo that causes fits all game.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Attack the hoop: BC is going to need to find a way to beat the 2-3 zone, and they are going to lose if they simply settle for low percentage perimeter shots. BC finds their success cutting to the hoop, and playing aggressively, but their ability to consistently do this has been suspect.

2. Cut down on the easy baskets: One of the consistent themes this year for the BC defense has been the gimme layups and high percentage shots close to the hoop. They have to cut down on them. Make Syracuse work for their points.

3. Better games from Steffon Mitchell & CJ Felder. Mitchell did not have a good game against Minnesota, fouling out in the second half. Felder played well, but also fouled out. Once the pair were lost for the game, the wheels came off for the Eagles, especially on the boards. A big game for both would go a long way towards an Eagles win.

AJ's Prediction: Don't like this matchup at all for the Eagles. BC's turnover numbers are worrisome, and could be a huge problem against Syracuse who makes teams pay for those mistakes. With the Orange featuring a pair of perimeter shooters, and some solid depth inside, this could spell major problems for BC's defense as well. Don't think this game will be particularly close. Syracuse 78 Boston College 60