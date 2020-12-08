SI.com
Locked on Boston College: ACC/B1G Challenge, Transfers & Bowls

A.J. Black

A new episode of Locked on Boston College is out. If you haven't checked out the podcast already, we are a daily BC podcast that is hosted by me, AJ Black, editor and publisher of BC Bulletin. We talk everything BC, from basketball, to football to everything in between. 

Have never gotten into a podcast? It's easy to start. Just open up your smart phone, click either Apple Podcasts if you have an IPhone or Google Podcasts if you have a Android, look up Locked on Boston College and boom you are done. If you are just sitting in front of your computer, the play list is below, just click the episode and you are ready to roll. Finally, if you have a smart speaker, say "Play Locked on Boston College" and it should work. It's as easy as changing the channel in your car. 

In today's episode we talk about tonight's ACC/B1G Challenge matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Eagles. We talk about how this game is starting to inch into the "must win" category, and what BC needs to do to win this. Also, the transfer portal is blowing up in football. Where could the Eagles look for depth and upgrades, and where could they potentially lose players? 

Finally we take another look at the bowl picture, and see where this week's loss puts the Eagles in the ACC pecking order. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

