SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

A.J. Black

Boston College hits the floor again today to face off with Syracuse at Conte Forum. The Eagles, riding a three game losing streak are looking to turn their season around in their home opener. Syracuse, who lost their last game to Rutgers, will be getting star guard Buddy Boeheim back today, and will be looking for their fourth win of the season.

Time: 1:00 pm
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: Syracuse (-3)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

New Feature! At the end of the game we are going to stream live on Facebook to talk about the game and give our analysis. If you want to be a part of this and watch along just head over to the BC Bulletin Facebook Page and please hit follow, comment and leave your thoughts during the video.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Updates: Will show up in real time in the comment section.

Follow Us On Social Media:

If you haven't followed BC Maven on the socials you are missing out on all the fun! Like our site on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, follow AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, which you will want to check out as well for even more Boston College content.

Game Preview: Click Here

Starting Lineup: 

Fred Scott is out for today's game.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (9)
No. 1-8
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

This is brutal, on both ends of the floor.

Silverdollar
Silverdollar

BC knew ahead of the game Cuse plays 2-3 and shoots lots of 3s with quick passes, right? They look under prepared

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC looking good on the offensive side, need to start making a few stops

BCDrew
BCDrew

Same story, different day. The defense is nonexistent, way too many open looks

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

James Karnik with back to back easy buckets

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC really laboring in the zone

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Ugly three by Rich Kelly

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Just got the app to work ughhh

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview & Prediction

The Eagles return home to face off with Syracuse, a team that beat the Eagles handily twice in 2019-20

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Boston College vs. Minnesota: Live Updates

Our live analysis of today's game between the Golden Gophers and Eagles

A.J. Black

by

Critterwalsh

Boston College Football End of 2020 Season Superlatives

A look at some of the big players coming out of this season

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Players Elect To Not Play in Bowl This Season

Per release of the school, Boston College will not be attending a bowl this year.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

In the End, 2020 Was A Remarkable Accomplishment For Boston College Football

The future looks bright for Boston College football. Their 2022 recruiting class currently ranks sixth in the country and first in the ACC according to 247 sports. So with this, we offer a tip of the cap to Jeff Hafley and the rest of the amazing coaches at staff within BC football.

BBerard

Locked on Boston College: The Eagles Opt Out, Transfer Talk and Syracuse Preview

The Eagles have decided to call it a year, on today's podcast we talk about how they made the absolute right decision

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

After Slow Start, Where Does Boston College Men's Basketball Go From Here?

After a 1-4 start, how does Boston College turn their program around?

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Boston College Hockey vs. UConn: Preview & Predictions

A look at this weekend's series with the UConn Huskies.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Defensive Lineman Mike Ciaffoni Enters Transfer Portal

Ciaffoni is the first Boston College player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

A.J. Black

by

Manzer

Boston College in Contact with Transfer S/LB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

Eagles are in the final three for an FSU transfer who could fill a big need in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

Gally88