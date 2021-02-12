Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview & Prediction

The Eagles face off with Syracuse on Saturday, can they keep it closer than the last time the two teams faced off

Boston College (3-12) head west to face off with the Syracuse Orange (11-7) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The last time these two teams faced off was not pretty, as the Orange thrashed BC 101-63, in an embarrassing blow out in Conte Forum. This time out, it could be even tougher for the Eagles, as their roster continues to be in flux. They have yet to have Demarr Langford, Wynston Tabbs, James Karnik or Justin Vander Baan return. Their availability is still a question mark heading into this game.

Time: 2:00 pm

Where: Carrier Dome

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Syracuse (-15)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 89% chance of winning this game.

Series History: Boston College is 26-52 all-time vs. Syracuse. The Eagles have lost five out of the last seven against the Orange.

Tale of the Tape:

Player to Watch:

Alan Griffin - Forward: The type of player that has given Boston College defense fits all season, he is a stretch wing that can shoot well from inside and out. Griffin torched BC for 22 points and 10 rebounds the last time the two teams faced off, while hitting six three pointers against the Eagles. Syracuse have the offensive weapons to give BC fits, but none are a bigger matchup nightmare than Griffin.

Three Questions Heading Into This Matchup

1. Who is available for Boston College? At this point it seems like this will be a question every game until the starters are cleared to return. This game is going to be extremely challenging for BC, but without players like Langford, Karnik and Tabbs it will almost be impossible.

2. Can Boston College fix the defensive issues they had last time against SU? The Orange set a school record with 16 made three pointers in the game. Boston College has struggled on defense all year, but it was never more apparent than in this game.

3. Can BC get the offense going earlier? In both of the last two games the Eagles found their shot but it was much too late and in the end both games slipped away. Much of the last game was spent dribbling around the three point line, and failing to swing the ball to an open shooter. Syracuse's zone devoured BC last time out, will Jim Christian's squad be able to get it flowing earlier?

AJ's Fearless Prediction. Last time these two teams faced off it was a horror show for the Eagles. Now seriously undermanned and on the road, this game presents a whole new litany of problems. I don't think Syracuse will shoot as lights out as they did last time, but I don't see Boston College stopping them on defense either. A bit closer but not by much.

Syracuse 93 Boston College 69

