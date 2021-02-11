Boston College Doomed By Poor Shooting As Eagles Fall To Wake Forest 69-65

Boston College (3-12) only had six scholarship players on Wednesday night, playing shorthanded, a challenge that was apparent in their 69-65 loss to Wake Forest. With the same starting five as they had against NC State, the Eagles got Makai Ashton Langford back, but lost Luka Kraljevic to an injury. Jim Christian's squad finished the game with two points off the bench.

The story of the game was the Eagles poor shooting. The team came out ice cold shooting 25% from the field in the first half while only managing 22 points. It got a little better for BC in the second half, but still only shot 32.8% from the field, and a dreadful 24% from beyond the arc. The team's offensive ball movement seemed to be stuck, as they couldn't effectively move the ball around and were pinned into taking three pointers that never fell. It was a lot of dribbling the ball beyond the arc, holding the ball and forcing shots when they couldn't get the play going.

Wake Forest didn't play all that well themselves, but did just enough to win this game. Led by guard Ian Dubose (17 points), the Demon Deacons built up a tenuous double digit lead that they held on to through most of the game. The Eagles were never able to get their shooting consistent enough to get close until the very end of the game, when BC actually brought the game within one point. But shortly after Wake scored six quick points to put the game out of reach.

Recently there hasn't been much to take away from these games. Wake Forest's bench outscored BC 49-2 on Wednesday evening, with Ashton Langford earning the lone bucket for the Eagles. BC's defense didn't play too poorly today, but with only six scholarship players it didn't really matter. The real bright spot in this game was forward/center CJ Felder who continues to grow as a player, tallying his first career double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He is turning into a real gem on this team, becoming more and more confident on both ends of the floor. Regardless of what happens for the remainder of this year he is someone the staff can build around in 2021.

Boston College returns to action on Saturday when they hit the road to play Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. The last time these two teams faced off the Orange trounced the Eagles 101-63.

