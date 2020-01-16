BCMaven
Boston College 38 Syracuse 13: Eagles Struggling At Half

A.J. Black

Boston College is in deep trouble as they trail Syracuse 38-13 at the half. Led by Buddy Boheim and his 15 points. Syracuse over came a slow, to take a commanding lead led by their defense and solid shooting all around. 

Both teams came out shooting cold, taking over two and a half minutes before a field goal was hit. CJ Felder hit a free throw to go up 1-0, the final lead Boston College saw in the half. Syracuse took over after that with a good interior presence from Marek Dolezaj with seven rebounds, and excellent perimeter shooting from Buddy Boeheim (15 points, 3-4 from three point range). 

The story of the half was Syracuse's zone defense. Boston College could not figure out how to attack, and was forced to settle for three point attempts where they shot a woeful 0-14.  On countless trips down the court the Eagles would pass around the perimeter looking for something inside, but would take ill advised three pointers when they failed to find it.

The Eagles struggled to penetrate, with sloppy passes and anytime they were able to get it inside Syracuse was quick to double team. Clearly BC is going to need to adjust their offensive approach in the second half or this blow out will only get worse. 

