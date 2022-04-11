Guard Brevin Galloway Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College guard is in the portal for the second time in two years

Boston College guard Brevin Galloway has entered the transfer portal, according to his Twitter post. Galloway, who transferred to BC to reunite with his head coach Earl Grant explained that he just found out that he had an extra year of eligibility due to injuries occurring earlier in his career.

Galloway, missed some time due to re-aggravating a knee injury, scored 8.3 points 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this past season. Unfortunately, possibly due to being banged up, his three point percentage fell from 40% at CoC to just 25% with the Eagles. But he still was a valuable asset, setting the culture for the Eagles, and becoming a vocal leader for his squad.

Galloway scored 12 points in the season finale against Miami

His biggest moment with the Eagles came in his homecoming against Clemson, when he hit a huge three pointer with 26 seconds left, to overcome a 23 point deficit and secure a big win. Galloway finished that game with 18 points, including shooting 5-10 from three point range.

With Galloway entering the transfer portal, that gives Boston College three former players looking for new homes. Guard Kanye Jones and center Justin Vander Baan entered earlier this offseason. So far, Boston College has not added anyone from the portal.

