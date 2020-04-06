BCBulletin
Boston College In Contact With Lehigh Forward James Karnik & Iowa Forward Cordell Pemsl

A.J. Black

According to various reporters, Boston College continues to pursue transfers from various programs to build up their roster for the 2020-2021 season.  The latest names to be linked to the Eagles are Lehigh University forward James Karnik, and Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl.

James Karnik, according to a Rivals article is not a graduate transfer, and will have to sit out a year. Last season for Lehigh he averaged 12.2 points per game, while also being a strong rebounder with 7.2 boards per game. Karnik had six double doubles in 2019-20 for Lehigh  and scored a season high 20 point against Loyola Marymount. There are quite a few teams in on Karnik, meaning the Eagles will have a lot of work to do to land him. 

247Sports.com also reported that Boston College has been in touch with graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl. Pemsl a 6'8 power forward, who has been with Iowa for four years has had a history of health issues and three major surgeries during his time in with the Hawkeyes. He came to Iowa as a three star forward out of Dubuque, Iowa. During his playing time he started as a freshman where he was fourth on the team in scoring with almost nine points a game, but his playing time and scoring have diminished since then. 

Boston College has lost three players this offseason to transfer as Jairus Hamilton will be heading to Maryland, Julian Rishwain to San Francisco and Chris Herren Jr. has not yet decided his destination. Jim Christian's staff added Quinnipiac transfer Rich Kelly earlier in the offseason. 

