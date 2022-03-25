F/C Justin Vander Baan Enters The Transfer Portal

The big center will be looking to find a new home after entering the transfer portal

Boston College forward/center Justin Vander Baan has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits. The 7-0 sophomore from Northbridge Mass appeared in just 11 games this past season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in those games.

As a high schooler, Vander Baan was ranked a three star by 247sports.com, and chose the Eagles over offers from ECU, St. Bonaventure, Iona, and George Mason. He committed to Jim Christian's staff but stayed with BC after the coaching change.

Vander Baan saw a reduced role under Earl Grant, especially with the addition of transfer Quinten Post who became a valuable contributor by the end of the season. James Karnik was the starting center for most of the season, with Post spelling him in the lineup when needed. Vander Baan usually only came in either because of injuries, or because either or both of the big men got into foul trouble.

Next season, Boston College has two big men on the roster, with Post returning and true freshman Armani Mighty coming in from Canada.

This is the second player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Earlier this week guard Kanye Jones also put his name in. Boston College has yet to bring in a transfer to the program, but have been linked to multiple players who have entered the portal.

