Vanderbilt Guard Latest Transfer Contacted By Boston College

The Eagles continue to look at the transfer portal to try and build depth for the program

Shane Dezonie has been a popular name in the transfer portal, and Boston College is one of the teams that has contacted the rising sophomore. A former four star from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, the 6-4 guard was a Top 100 recruit in the country last season before choosing the Vanderbilt Commodores. Even playing at a local high school, Jim Christian's staff did not offer.

Even as a highly sought after recruit, Dezonie struggled to find playing time with Vandy. He averaged just 11 minutes per game on the season, and appeared in three NIT games, without scoring a point. On the season he averaged just 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and .7 assists per game.

Boston College has a pretty full backcourt heading into next season. Makai Ashton Langford, DeMarr Langford and Jaeden Zackery are all returning and should take up a starter minutes. In addition the Eagles are bringing in true freshmen Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley who look to give BC depth off the bench.

Obviously, there is a regional and team connection with Dezonie. The Langford Brothers both played at Brewster Academy as well.

Justin Vanderbaan Entered Transfer Portal Shortly After End of Season

The Eagles have two open roster slots after Justin Vander Baan and Kanye Jones entered the transfer portal. They have been linked to a handful of transfer including center Michael Durr of Indiana, Ricky Lindo of George Washington, and Ethan Wright of Princeton.

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC