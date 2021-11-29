Boston College Eagles vs. South Florida Bulls: Full Preview & Prediction

Boston College (4-3) return to action on Monday as they face the University of South Florida Bulls at Conte Forum. This is the back half of a home and home for the Eagles, as the two teams faced off in 2019, a game Boston College won 74-60, the only other time in history these two programs have played. The Eagles will be looking to take their winning streak to two, after taking care of business against Columbia on Friday. The Bulls will be looking to start a streak of their own, after winning their last game against Hampton 58-52.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College (-5.5), per SI Sportsbook

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 78.0% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (135) South Florida (195)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 1-0 against the Bulls, winning won 74-60 at the Yuengling Center.

Injury Updates: Boston College should be completely healthy heading into this matchup.

Name to Watch: Javon Greene, guard. This matchup should feature two teams that are focused on the defensive side of the ball. Greene is the most dangerous of the Bulls defenders. Last game against Hampton he had six steals, and offensively is a solid deep shooter, hitting 41% from beyond the arc.

Statistic of Note: T.J. Bickerstaff tied for the fourth-most rebounds in Conte Forum history on Nov. 26, grabbing 17 rebounds vs. Columbia.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. How many minutes from Galloway? One of the more encouraging outcomes from the Columbia game was the brief offensive explosion from Brevin Galloway. After missing five games with a knee injury, Galloway was smooth from three point range hitting three in the game. His minutes were limited according to Grant, but it will be worth watching to see how the staff manages his minutes moving forward. Boston College desperately needs scoring from the bench and he could become the go to scorer from that unit.

2. Let Langford cook. The Columbia game was another example of the bursts of brilliance we have seen out of DeMarr Langford. He is clearly an exciting player whenever he gets the ball in his hands, but for an offense that can sometimes stagnate, he needs to continue to be "the guy". Getting him more and more comfortable in this role against teams like USF should help him get ready for ACC season which starts up later this week.

3. Continue to dominate on the boards. Against the Lions, Boston College dominated on the boards, almost to a 2:1 margin. While it hasn't been this pronounced, BC has done a solid job rebounding the ball--a testament to the work of the players and staff. USF only has a rebounding margin of +.4, meaning the Eagles should have another opportunity to win on the boards.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: This game should be a defensive slog as both programs play a deliberate slow paced game. Boston College on paper is a better team, but this game should be a good test for the Eagles. Boston College 62 USF 55