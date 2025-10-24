South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
No. 18 South Florida is the only ranked team in the AAC, but still ranks second in the conference standings. The Bulls will try to stay hot on Navy’s trail by securing a victory on Saturday against Memphis. South Florida will enter the matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as a 5.5-point favorite.
South Florida has racked up four straight double-digit wins and has looked dominant against every team but No. 9 Miami. The Tigers aren’t slouches and are fresh off their first loss of the season against UAB. Oddsmakers expect a one-score game, but the visitors seem poised to exceed expectations.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
South Florida vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Florida: -5.5 (-110)
- Memphis: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Florida: -205
- Memphis: +168
Total: 63.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Florida vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- South Florida Record: 6-1
- Memphis: 6-1
South Florida vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
South Florida
Byrum Brown: Brown is among the nation’s leaders with 16 passing touchdowns while leading USF in rushing attempts (99), rushing yards (475) and rushing touchdowns (6). The dual-threat quarterback powers a dynamic offense that averages 41.7 points per game. That’s difficult for any team to match.
Memphis
Brendon Lewis: Lewis hasn’t been as productive as Brown through the air, but he’s been just as effective on the ground with 440 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He’s bouncing back from an injury he suffered in the third quarter against UAB and is considered day-to-day ahead of the weekend.
South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
Memphis put up just 24 points against a UAB defense that’s giving up 38.9 points per game to opposing teams in its last game. The Blazers have the worst scoring defense in the AAC, so the Tigers could have a much tougher time against one of the conference’s top-5 scoring defenses.
USF’s defense is giving up 23.0 points per game and its offense has only been held under 48 points against the ACC’s top defense and Florida. Lewis can’t afford to throw for 68 yards again like he did against UAB in his last start.
Lewis is dealing with a lower body injury and true freshman AJ Hill isn’t equipped to deal with an AAC powerhouse like USF in what could be his first collegiate start. Both teams are 6-1 against the spread but the Bulls have health on their side and will cover for the seventh time this season.
PICK: South Florida -5.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
