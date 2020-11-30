Boston College vs. Virginia: Kickoff Time and Opening Line Set

Kickoff Time Set

Boston College have their opening kickoff time set for the season finale. The Eagles (5-4) and Cavaliers (4-4) will battle at 3:30 on Saturday, the game will be found on the RSN family of channels (NESN, YES, etc.).

The remainder of the ACC schedule is as follows

Saturday, Dec. 5

Western Carolina at North Carolina, noon, ACCN

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Opening Line

The opening line has also been set for this game. According to the gambling website betonline.ag, the line has been set at UVA (-4). While both teams may look similar in records, there are probably a few factors why the Cavaliers are favored in this game. One, this a road game, and book makers usually associate that with a point to two in the direction of the home team. On top of that, they also take in account injuries, and with Phil Jurkovec's status unknown that would mean more favorable odds for UVA.

Other ACC odds include:

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-33)

Clemson (-21½) at Virginia Tech

Western Carolina at North Carolina (-49)

Florida State at Duke (-2½)

Georgia Tech at NC State (-7½)