SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Virginia: Kickoff Time and Opening Line Set

A.J. Black

Kickoff Time Set

Boston College have their opening kickoff time set for the season finale. The Eagles (5-4) and Cavaliers (4-4) will battle at 3:30 on Saturday, the game will be found on the RSN family of channels (NESN, YES, etc.).

The remainder of the ACC schedule is as follows

Saturday, Dec. 5
Western Carolina at North Carolina, noon, ACCN
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Opening Line

The opening line has also been set for this game. According to the gambling website betonline.ag, the line has been set at UVA (-4). While both teams may look similar in records, there are probably a few factors why the Cavaliers are favored in this game. One, this a road game, and book makers usually associate that with a point to two in the direction of the home team. On top of that, they also take in account injuries, and with Phil Jurkovec's status unknown that would mean more favorable odds for UVA. 

Other ACC odds include:

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-33)

Clemson (-21½) at Virginia Tech

Western Carolina at North Carolina (-49)

Florida State at Duke (-2½)

Georgia Tech at NC State (-7½)

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

Two big injuries for the Eagles in the third quarter

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

Wallace has decommitted after a bevy of SEC offers, but could there be good news coming soon for the Eagles?

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College Women's Basketball Defeats UMass 90-82 in Overtime

Eagles improve to 2-0 led by 29 points by Taylor Soule

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. URI: Live Updates

BC takes on the University of Rhode Island today in the consolation game. Stop by for updates and analysis of tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Grosel Comes Off Bench To Lead BC to 34-27 Win Over Louisville

Eagles lose Phil Jurkovec to injury, but hit big plays to defeat Cardinals

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 34 Louisville 27

A look at the play of the Boston College offense against the Cardinals. What were some of the takeaways from this game.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Boston College 34 Louisville 27: Grading the Eagles

Giving out grades after Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec's Injury, Louisville Game, Grosel's Heroics and News!

Our daily podcast kicks off Monday with a jam packed episode filled with Boston College news and opinion you won't want to miss.

A.J. Black

Eagles Ride Strong Performance From Wynston Tabbs in 69-64 Win Over URI

Boston College won their first game of the season, with a short handed victory over the URI Rams in Mohegan Sun

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black