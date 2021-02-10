Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Updates

Boston College (3-11) takes on Wake Forest at 7pm in a battle between two teams near the bottom of the ACC. The starting lineup for the Eagles could be a huge factor in this game, as last time BC played they were missing a majority of their players.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Wake Forest (-1)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest game here in our liveblog. You will find our analysis, opinions and any breaking news during the game here. Make sure to refresh the page often.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Lineups:

Injuries/Inactives:

Updates:

Nice pass from Makai Ashton Langford to CJ Felder who muscles home a layup. 20-17 WF

Oguama with a big block on Mitchell. 20-12 Wake Forest. Team is short benched again, but these are the same issues again rearing it's head.

7-0 run for Wake Forest, and they jump out to an 11-7 lead over BC.

BC comes out looking good with a three by Felder, and a pair of free throws by Rich Kelly.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC