BC Women's Basketball Can't Overcome Slow Start in 83-70 Loss to Syracuse

Even without star point guard Tiana Mangakahia, #16/18 Syracuse was able to ride a scorching 31 point first quarter to take down Boston College 83-70 in Chestnut Hill. Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso was 10-of-11 from the field to lead all scorers with 24 points. Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 20 points, while Clara Ford added 19 points and 12 rebounds of her own. With the loss Boston College drops their third in a row and falls to 0-3 in conference play.

The Eagles struggled out of the gate, again struggling on defense, while their offense really never got in any sort of rhythm. Just like the Georgia Tech game, the Eagles couldn't stop a hot shooting team as the Orange shot 60% both from the field and the three point line in the opening frame.

BC's offensive woes were the story of this game. The Eagles shot just 30% from the field, and the struggles were up and down the lineup. Normally sharp shooting guard Makayla Dickens went 1-9 from the floor, Marnelle Garraud went 2-7, and Jaelyn Batts 3-9. Because of their inconsistencies from the floor, Boston College was unable to mount any sort of comeback, hitting just two shots in the fourth quarter.

Boston College is off for the next week and a half. The Eagles are back in action on Thursday, December 31 at Pitt. The 2 p.m. game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Photo courtesy of BCeagles.com