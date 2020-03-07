Boston College vs. NC State (ACC Tournament): Preview and Prediction

After yesterday's historic 20th win, the Eagles will have another big challenge as they face off with the NC State Wolfpack at 2:30. Earlier in the season the Pack easily defeated Boston College, but that was before BC got their feet under them. With a win today, BC would reach the ACC Tournament Finals, and solidify their NCAA tournament resume. But #10 NC State (26-4) is led by Elissa Cunane who averages 16.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro North Carolina

TV: ESPNU

Player to Watch: Taylor Soule



Making Soule the player to watch every game seems redundant, but she truly is the star of the team. Scoring 26 points against Duke yesterday, Soule has shown that she can score at even the biggest moments. Today will be the biggest moment of her career, and she has a star lining up against her in Cunane. This could be the moment that Soule not only gets her name in the national spotlight, but her team as well. Can she lead the Eagles to an ACC Finals?

Three Questions To Be Answered

1. Will the great team play continue? Soule has been the scorer, but it's important to note that every win has really been a team effort. Whether it's great interior play by Emma Guy, clutch perimeter shooting by Cameron Schwartz and Makayla Dickens, or solid play by Taylor Ortlepp, BC has been a team that plays like a team. Head coach Joanna McNamee has this team clicking as a unit, and today's matchup will be the ultimate test.

2. Can BC's three point dominance continue? The Eagles shot 60% from three point range against Duke, which helped them heat check any and every Duke run. While it's unfair to imagine they could shoot this well again, could they continue to shoot well enough to beat a team like NC State?

3. How does BC neutralize Cunane? Last game BC was able to keep the NC State star to only 12 points, almost exclusively at the line. Hacking her probably isn't the answer (she shot 8/8 against BC from the FT line), but good defense from Guy/Soule will be a major key.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: BC 75 NC State 72. This may be where Cinderella's slipper comes off, but I don't think it will be. NC State has been one of the best team's in the country this year, but I think the Eagles have one more surprise in them.