Boston College Women's Basketball Stomps UNH 80-44

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team started the 2020-21 season with an 80-44 victory over New Hampshire in non-conference play on Wednesday afternoon at Conte Forum. With the win, head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee improved to 3-0 in season openers at the Heights.

All-ACC preseason pick Taylor Soule led the way for the Eagles as she recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Makayla Dickens added 14 points of her own on 5-of-10 shooting while junior Marnelle Garraud powered the defensive attack by notching four steals.

Junior Clara Ford earned her first career start and finished the afternoon with a career-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.

The Eagles led the Wildcats 20-10 after one quarter of play with six points and four rebounds from Soule. BC closed out the quarter on a 13-2 run with help from two three-pointers from Garraud.

Boston College outscored the Wildcats 23-17 in quarter number two with another strong stretch by Soule. She finished the first half with 16 points and nine rebounds. BC was also helped by their stern defense, forcing 13 first-half turnovers.

The Eagles opened the third on a 17-5 run led by three, three-pointers from Dickens. BC went on to extend its lead to 67-32 heading into the fourth quarter. Disciplined defense proved key in the contest as the Wildcats were held to just five points in the quarter.

Redshirt freshman center Akunna Konkwo played in her first game as an Eagle and helped Boston College close out the contest by scoring seven fourth quarter points. The Eagles went on to outscore UNH 13-12 in the final frame and eventually topped the Wildcats 80-44.

BC returns to the court on Sunday at Conte Forum versus UMass. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. with live broadcast coverage on ACC Network Extra.

