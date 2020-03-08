NC State Survives Late Surge, Ends BC's ACC Tournament Run With 82-75 Win

After a brutal second quarter, the magical ACC season ended yesterday for Boston College as the Eagles fell to NC State 82-75. The score was much closer than the actual feel of most of this game, as NC State built a double digit lead that they until a very late 4th quarter run by BC. Emma Guy led the Eagles with 19 points, while Jada Boyd and Aislinn Konig led NC State with 16 points.

Boston College came out looking strong in the first quarter, shooting 79% from the field and trading blows with the Wolfpack. Guy exploded for 10 points in the opening quarter, while Marnelle Garraud had four assists. The Eagles went into the second quarter with a 24-23 lead.

But the second quarter was a disaster for the Eagles. BC's shooting which had been hot the past five quarters went ice cold, and NC State built up a huge lead that BC would never recover from. The Eagles scored only six points in the second quarter, shooting 10% from the field and missing all of their three point attempts. NC State on the other hand shot 60% from the floor, and built up a 48-30 lead going into half. B

In the third quarter BC wasn't able to cut the lead, which ballooned to 23 late in the third quarter. The Eagles shot much better, but were only able to keep pace with the Wolfpack, who continued to shoot well. The fourth quarter saw the Eagles storm back with a trio of three pointers from senior Taylor Ortlepp (14 points), but it came too late. In the end BC made the score respectable, but a come back wasn't really going to happen.

BC's incredible season now waits on the NCAA tournament committee. This morning ESPN's bracketology had BC listed as in the First Four out. They will need some luck to swing their way from the committee. If the Eagles don't make the tournament they should be a top seed in the NIT.

It has been years since BC's Women's Basketball team had this level of excitement around the program. With exciting wins, great team play, and incredible individual performances, this team opened eyes for many. Credit goes to Joanna McNamee and her squad for an incredible run to end the season.