BC Women's Basketball Selected 8/9th in Preseason Poll. Taylor Soule Selected All ACC

A.J. Black

Today the ACC released their women's preseason selections and predictions. Boston College women's basketball was projected to finish 8th in the conference by the media (9th by coaches). On top of that forward Taylor Soule was selected pre-season All ACC. 

The women's program led by ACC Coach of the Year Joanna Bernabei McNamee finished fourth in the conference in 2019-20. It was a big season that was marked with special wins. They beat Notre Dame twice for the first time in school history, they defeated #14 Florida State, and had six road ACC wins. The Eagles finished the season winning six out of their last seven games, and playing their best basketball of the season before losing in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. 

As a sophomore, Taylor Soule went from a complimentary player, to an absolute scoring force for the Eagles. In just her second year with the Eagles, Soule nearly doubled her scoring average, jumping to 14.5 ppg. Near the end of the season she racked up big game after big game, scoring twenty or more points in five of the last nine games. 

Soule also became dominant on the boards. Her freshman year, her rebounding numbers didn't predict what she would become. In just a year, Soule jumped to 7.7 rebounds per game a number that jumped to 9.2 against ACC teams. She was named the ACC Most Improved Player at the end of the season.

BC women's basketball schedule has yet to be released. 

