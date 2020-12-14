SI.com
BCBulletin
BC Women's Hoops Can't Finish Upset, Drop Game 75-69 to #3 NC State

A.J. Black

It was a game that Boston College was in control of and led for almost it's entirety, but BC's upset bid of #3 NC State fell just short. After falling behind as much as 16 points, the Wolfpack outscored Boston College in the final period 28-9 to pull off the come from behind win. 

It was all Boston College for three and a half quarters as the Eagles jumped out to a lead that grew as high as 16 late in the fourth quarter. Makayla Dickens (20 points) was electric from beyond the arc hitting 6 out of 10, and energizing a team that has not shot well from three. Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud both chipped in 15 points a piece. 

But NC State's defense clamped down in the fourth quarter, holding the Eagles to just nine points. Boston College couldn't find their shot, shooting 2-16 from the field, and 1-6 from three point range. 

The game came down to foul shooting, as Boston College only had eight attempts at the charity stripe, while NC State had 34. This led to Joanna McNamee having to switch up her lineup as three players (Jaelyn Batts, Clara Ford, & Makayla Dickens) all fouled out. Clearly after the game you could sense the coach's frustration. "I thought we played really hard tonight, we were the better team in the game, but credit to NC State" McNamee said after the loss. 

The Eagles are now 0-2 in conference play, but as we saw yesterday this team can hang with the best in the ACC. They battled NC State, the reigning ACC Champions, a team that beat the #1 team in the country to the wire. The Eagles return to play next Sunday against Syracuse, the game will be played on the ACC Network. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Kevin.connect
Kevin.connect

BC played great. Would have easily beaten NC had they

  1. Practiced how to beat the press
  2. Avoided foul trouble to key players earlier in the game

