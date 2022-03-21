Skip to main content

Maine Basketball Hires Boston College Assistant Chris Markwood

The Eagles will reportedly be in the market for a new assistant

Boston College assistant Chris Markwood is on the move, as he has reportedly been hired by the Maine Black Bears. This is a homecoming for the first year BC assistant, as he originally is from Portland, Maine, and played for the Black Bears for two seasons after transferring from Notre Dame. He will replace Richard Barron who stepped down after four seasons and a 21-75 overall record, 12-41 in America East. Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news. 

Markwood came to the Eagles from Northeastern where he has been part of the Huskies staff since the 2014-15 season, working under former Boston College assistant Bill Coen. Before his time there he played at Notre Dame and Maine, and was an assistant at UVM under John Becker. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018-19 and named the top assistant in the CAA in 2020. 

ChrisMarkwood

Markwood came to BC from Northeastern

Earl Grant brought in Markwood in April of 2021, along with fellow assistants Anthony Goins of Clemson and Jim Molinari formerly of Oklahoma. Markwood was brought in with an ability to recruit in the northeast area, something Boston College has struggled with in past years. 

The Eagles will now have an open assistant role to fill this offseason. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates on the search. 

