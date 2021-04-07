Boston College Basketball to Add Northeastern Assistant Coach Chris Markwood

The Eagles have another assistant, as they went local to find a young coach with huge upside.

Boston College reportedly has their second staff member, and it is Northeastern associate head coach Chris Markwood. He will join Anthony Goins, from Clemson on Earl Grant's staff. Per Jeff Goodman and Jon Rothstein:

Originally from Portland, Maine, Markwood has been part of the Huskies staff since the 2014-15 season, working under former Boston College assistant Bill Coen. Before his time there he played at Notre Dame and Maine, and was an assistant at UVM under John Becker. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018-19 and named the top assistant in the CAA in 2020.

This hire as Goodman said, is a great fit for the Eagles. One of the biggest weaknesses for Earl Grant was his lack of knowledge of the area, as he has done extensive coaching down south. Getting Markwood gives Boston College a coach that knows the northeast, and is familiar with the AAU coaches and high school programs around the area.

There is still one more coaching spot left on the roster, with Goins and Markwood taking two of the spots. At this point, it appears one candidate could be Dave Paulsen, the former George Mason head coach, but at this point that is still unconfirmed.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & Anthony Garro