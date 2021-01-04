Coach K to Miss Boston College Game Due To COVID-19 Quarantine

Duke will be without their head coach when they face off with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Duke will face off with Boston College on Wednesday, but the Blue Devils will be without Coach Mike Krzyzewski. In today's ACC media call, Coach K announced that he will miss the game after members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 and he will remain in quarantine. He has tested negative for the virus.

"I'll be quarantined for the rest of the week and I've had Zooms with my staff to go over Boston College," he said Monday. "Right now they're saying 10 days. Obviously I'm involved as much as I can be.

Krzyzewski was going to miss last Saturday's battle against Florida State before the game was postponed due to a positive case on the Seminoles. Assistant coach Jon Scheyer most likely will stand in as head coach with the Eagles and Blue Devils face off. Coach K's status for Saturday's game against Wake Forest.

Boston College (2-7) head to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, an 8:30 game that will be shown on the ACC Network. The #20 Duke squad is 3-2 with wins over Bellarmine, Coppin State, and Notre Dame but with losses to Illinois and Michigan State. The Eagles currently are mired in a six game losing streak, and have yet to win an ACC game on the season.

