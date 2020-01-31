Cole Anthony "Probably" Will Play Tomorrow Against Boston College

The UNC Tar Heels have had a tough season sitting at an uncharacteristic 10-10 and firmly in the middle of the pack in the ACC. But a lot of that inconsistency could be contributed to the loss of Cole Anthony, their freshman star guard. Anthony underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-December on a partially torn meniscus in his right knee after a hot start to the season. Before his injury Roy Williams and the Tar Heels were 6-3, but since then they have struggled including a six game losing streak in ACC play.

However, UNC might have received good news (and Boston College not so much), as Roy Williams gave an update on Anthony's injury:

Per Chapelboro.com

UNC head men’s basketball coach Roy Williams told reporters that there is a probability that freshman point guard Cole Anthony could play Saturday night in the Tar Heels’ game against Boston College.

Williams said that Anthony–who is recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in December–participated in some five-on-five drills during Thursday’s practice, but he is waiting to see how Anthony feels during Friday’s practice and during the lead-up to the game on Saturday.

Before this news, BC/UNC looked to be two equally matched teams where either team could win. If the Tar Heels do have Anthony, who averaged 19.1 points per game, the complexion of this game changes drastically. Of course he is coming back from knee surgery so he may not be the same player that the Tar Heels had before. But Anthony's return would still be a huge shot in the arm for Roy Williams and UNC. BC guards Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath are going to have their hands full guarding Anthony.

BC and UNC play Saturday at 6pm on the ACC Network

