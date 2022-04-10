Guard DeMarr Langford Jr. Declares For NBA Draft

Boston College guard DeMarr Langford Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. According to his tweet, he will not hire an agent, which would allow him to return to Boston College in 2022-23 if he decides to withdraw from the draft. The Worcester native announced his decision on social media.

Langford announces on Twitter

Langford is a former four star recruit out of Brewster Academy, who committed to Jim Christian and his staff. For the previous two seasons he has been a backcourt starter along with his older brother Makai. After a quiet first season with the Eagles, he had a strong second half of the 2021-22 season averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In the ACC tournament, Langford was integral for BC's success and deep run, averaging 13.6 points per game, including 19 against the Eagles win against Wake Forest in the second round.

Again, Langford has not hired an agent yet, which means that he can enter the NBA Draft process, get feedback on his game, and if he doesn't think he will be drafted return to Boston College. Many potential NBA draftees do this, even if they aren't projected to get drafted to learn the process, and get feedback on what to work on for the next season.

