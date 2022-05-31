DeMarr Langford Withdraws From '22 NBA Draft

Junior Boston College guard DeMarr Langford has withdrawn from the '22 NBA Draft and will return to Chestnut Hill for the '22-'23 season. This was first reported by Jeff Goodman.

Langford is a former four star recruit out of Brewster Academy, who committed to Jim Christian and his staff. For the previous two seasons he has been a backcourt starter along with his older brother Makai. After a quiet first season with the Eagles, he had a strong second half of the 2021-22 season averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In the ACC tournament, Langford was integral for BC's success and deep run, averaging 13.6 points per game, including 19 against the Eagles win against Wake Forest in the second round.

The news isn't a total surprise, as Langford got the opportunity to check out the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent. Many players in college go through this to get feedback from scouts, and get a better idea of what they need to work on and improve upon to succeed at the net level.

With Langford's return, Boston College has their starting lineup mostly set for the upcoming season. Guards Makai Ashton Langford and Jaeden Zackery will most likely start alongside Langford, center Quentin Post and TJ Bickerstaff. The Eagles also brought in transfers CJ Pena from Division II & Mason Madsen from Cincinnati.

