Locked on Boston College: Pretty Not Gritty

It was a busy day in Boston College athletics on Tuesday as there were two major press conferences throughout the day. In the morning, AD Patrick Kraft kicked off the festivities with the formal introduction of new basketball head coach Earl Grant. The Boston College community got their first introduction to the new head coach, and heard his vision for the program. We break down his comments, his relationship with Al Skinner and more. Does he sound like he has the right stuff to be successful? We give our opinion and analysis.

Also football coach Jeff Hafley kicked off spring football with a press conference as well. He made two big announcements to kick it off, and then laid out where the team is at entering the spring. He talked about depth on the team, Phil Jurkovec, and much more. Hear our thoughts on the start of spring football.

All this, plus some news, and recruiting updates on today's show.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy

Boston College to Become Gritty Not Pretty Under Earl Grant

Hire of Earl Grant Lacks Wow Factor But There is Reason For Hope

Boston College Hires Earl Grant As New Head Coach

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro