Emma Guy & David Cotton Named "Eagles of The Year"

A.J. Black

Boston College announced their Golden Eagles awards for the 2019-2020 season. The awards, which are given annually honor special Boston College athletes who perform well both in the classroom and with their team. This week, women's basketball forward Emma Guy and men's hockey forward David Cotton were named the "Eagles of the Year". Guy is the first women's basketball player to win this award since 2011, while Cotton is the first hockey player to win it since Thatcher Demko in 2016. 

Emma Guy: (per bceagles.com)

Guy, a product of Penfield, New York, became the eighth Boston College women's basketball player to earn the prestigious Eagle of the Year honor.

The 6-foot-3 forward led the ACC in field goal percentage (59.4), which ranked 10 in the country. She was second on the team in scoring (13.3) and rebounding (6.4). Guy tallied double-figures in 25 games, including 11 of the last 13 games of the season. In the win at Clemson, which was the Eagles fifth ACC road win, Guy opened up hitting her first 11 shots. She finished the game 12-for-14 from the floor for 24 points, eight rebounds and a steal.

Guy, who was an All-ACC First Team honoree this season, notched her 1,000 career point against Wake Forest at Conte Forum on February 2. She also hit one of the biggest shots in program history – a buzzer-beating layup which helped BC sweep the series against old rival Notre Dame on February 13.

A team co-captain, Guy finished her career with 108 games played, 91 starts, 1,164 points and 635 rebounds. She also owns the fifth highest single season field goal percentage in program history (59.4).

Guy helped Boston College to a 20-12 overall record and an 11-7 ACC record. The team placed tied for fourth in the ACC, the highest finish in program history. The 11 victories is also a program record since BC joined the ACC in the 2005-06 season.

David Cotton

David Cotton was named the male winner of the 2020 Eagle of the Year Award on Friday, earning the highest honor bestowed upon a Boston College student-athlete. The Nathaniel J. Hasenfus '22 Eagle of the Year Award is given annually to the male and female student-athletes who are outstanding citizens, leaders, scholars and athletes.

Cotton is the 12th men's hockey player to receive the honor and the first since Thatcher Demko in 2016. Women's basketball forward Emma Guy was the female Eagle of the Year recipient.

Cotton closed his NCAA career with 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points, moving past Ed Rauseo '84 into the top-50 all-time scorers in program history. The forward also became the 54th player in program history to score at least 50 goals.

The Parker, Texas native established a new career-high in scoring during the 2019-20 season with 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists while captaining the team. Cotton finished the year ranked 12th nationally in points per game and was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star. He also ranked third in Hockey East with a team-leading 13 multi-point games.

Corrton was recognized as a Second Team All-American and Hockey East First Team All-Star as a junior while leading the league with 23 goals. He missed just two of the team's 150 total games during his four years on the Heights.

Following his senior season, Cotton signed a two-year contract with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

You can read all about all the other award winners by clicking here. 

Basketball

