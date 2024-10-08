Everything to Know About Boston College's Appearances at 2024 ACC Tipoff
The ACC will hold its annual Basketball Tipoff event this week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., which is also known as “media days.”
The three-day event started on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday. It will feature both the men’s and women’s programs from each school in the conference.
For the Boston College women’s team, head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as well as guards T’yana Todd and Dontavia Waggoner will be in attendance. The Eagles’ session is on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
As for the men’s team, head coach Earl Grant will be in attendance with guards Chas Kelley III and Donald Hand Jr. The Eagles’ session will be on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.
ACC Network will have live coverage from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day and every press conference will be aired on ACCNX.
Below is the full schedule for the event.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 (Women’s)
(All times ET)
8:30 a.m.- Clemson
9 a.m.- Georgia Tech
9:30 a.m.- Miami
10 a.m.- NC State
10:30 a.m.- Notre Dame
11 a.m.- Syracuse
1:30 p.m.- Duke
2 p.m.- Florida State
2:30 p.m.- Pitt
3 p.m.- SMU
3:30 p.m.- Virginia
4 p.m.- Wake Forest
Wednesday, Oct. 9 (Women’s and Men’s)
8:30 a.m.- Boston College (women’s)
9 a.m.- Cal (women’s)
9:30 a.m.- Louisville (women’s)
10 a.m.- UNC (women’s)
10:30 a.m.- Stanford (women’s)
11 a.m.- Virginia Tech (women’s)
12:30 p.m.- Commissioner’s Forum with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D
1:30 p.m.- Stanford (men’s)
2:15 p.m.- Florida State (men’s)
2:45 p.m.- NC State (men’s)
3:30 p.m.- Duke (men’s)
4 p.m.- Georgia Tech (men’s)
4:30 p.m.- SMU (men’s)
Thursday, Oct. 10 (Men’s)
8:30 a.m.- Syracuse
9:15 a.m.- Virginia Tech
9:45 a.m.- UNC
10:30 a.m.- Virginia
11:15 a.m.- Cal
11:45 a.m.- Wake Forest
1:30 p.m.- Boston College
2:15 p.m.- Miami
2:45 p.m.- Louisville
3:30 p.m.- Clemson
4 p.m.- Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.- Pitt