Extra Point: Could Donald Hand be Emerging as One of the ACC's Premier Guards?
The Boston College Eagles men's basketball team now sits at 3-1 after defeating Loyola MD last night on the back of a 15 point, 14 rebound performance from Donald Hand Jr.
Hand scored all 15 of his points in the second half along to seal the deal for the Eagles, and it came as a surprise to nobody. Why? Because Donald Hand has been on a tear since the season began.
Through four games, Hand's scored at least 15 points in each and is averaging 9.5 rebounds throughout while shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc. Couple that with that fact that Hand is getting to the line nearly eight times per contest, and the Virginia Beach, native has put together quite the resumé through the early portion of the team's non-conference slate.
As a redshirt freshman, Hand played a pivotal roll behind a hefty perimeter rotation last season for the Eagles and averaged almost 15 minutes per contest. Now in his redshirt sophomore season, Hand is finding success in the team's early season matchups.
Hand comes from a basketball family. His father played at Virginia and served as a team captain there from 1997-01. Hand Jr. was nominated for the McDonald's all-american game during his prep school days and played on the summer circuit for Team Loaded North Carolina. So the former Virginia Class Six player of the year is no stranger to the bright lights, but those lights are about to get even brighter.
The real beast within the Eagles' schedule lies in conference play, though, in an even more loaded than in years past ACC. Hand Jr. and Boston College resume play this Sunday in the Cayman Islands Classic against Old Dominion. Play begins at 7 p.m. on FloSports.