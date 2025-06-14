Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm are riding a three-game win streak heading into Saturday's action, including handing the Minnesota Lynx their first loss of the season. The Storm are now 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup action, good for first place amongst Western Conference teams.
Today, they'll face the Golden State Valkyries, who are fresh off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for today's matchup.
Storm vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -10 (-110)
- Valkyries +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm -535
- Valkyries +400
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson, F - Out For Season
Valkyries Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Storm vs. Valkyires How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Storm record: 6-4
- Valkyries record: 4-5
Storm vs. Valkyries Player to Watch in Prop Market
Note: No props were available as of writing this article
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER rebounds
Nneka Ogwunmike has been a rebounding machine this season, averaging 8.8 per game and reaching 9+ rebounds in two of her last three games. Let's bet on that streak to continue on Saturday against the Valkyries.
Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
The Storm have been hot of late, so let's bet on them keeping their momentum in this game. They're now fifth in the WNBA in net rating at +2.9 and third in effective field goal percentage at 52.9%. Their shooting is going to give them a huge advantage against Golden State, which ranks third last in effective field goal percentage in 2025 at 45.5%.
Look for turnovers to play a role in the outcome of this game. The Valkyries turn the ball over on 20.5% of their possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the WNBA.
I'll late the points with Seattle on Saturday.
Pick: Storm -10 (-110)
