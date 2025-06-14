SI

Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Iain MacMillan

The Seattle Storm are big favorites against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.
The Seattle Storm are big favorites against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Storm are riding a three-game win streak heading into Saturday's action, including handing the Minnesota Lynx their first loss of the season. The Storm are now 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup action, good for first place amongst Western Conference teams.

Today, they'll face the Golden State Valkyries, who are fresh off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for today's matchup.

Storm vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Storm -10 (-110)
  • Valkyries +10 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Storm -535
  • Valkyries +400

Total

  • 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

  • Katie Lou Samuelson, F - Out For Season

Valkyries Injury Report

  • No Reported Injuries

Storm vs. Valkyires How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, June 13
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Storm record: 6-4
  • Valkyries record: 4-5

Storm vs. Valkyries Player to Watch in Prop Market

Note: No props were available as of writing this article

  • Nneka Ogwumike OVER rebounds

Nneka Ogwunmike has been a rebounding machine this season, averaging 8.8 per game and reaching 9+ rebounds in two of her last three games. Let's bet on that streak to continue on Saturday against the Valkyries.

Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The Storm have been hot of late, so let's bet on them keeping their momentum in this game. They're now fifth in the WNBA in net rating at +2.9 and third in effective field goal percentage at 52.9%. Their shooting is going to give them a huge advantage against Golden State, which ranks third last in effective field goal percentage in 2025 at 45.5%.

Look for turnovers to play a role in the outcome of this game. The Valkyries turn the ball over on 20.5% of their possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the WNBA.

I'll late the points with Seattle on Saturday.

Pick: Storm -10 (-110)

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting