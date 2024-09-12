Former Boston College Standout Danya Abrams Joins Men's Basketball Staff
Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Danya Abrams is returning to Chestnut Hill to join Eagles head coach Earl Grant’s staff as the Director of Roster Management.
"We are really excited to have Danya join our staff. He is one of the most decorated players to ever put on the BC jersey and his experiences as a student-athlete and as a professional will bring great perspective to our program," said Grant in the official press release. "All of our players will benefit from his mentorship and guidance tremendously. With the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, we felt it was necessary to create a position that would focus on managing the roster and the needs of our players. Danya brings great versatility to the position and I look forward to him joining our staff as we look to push the program to greater Heights."
Abrams played four seasons with the Eagles (1993-97) while the program was a part of the Big East. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 122 games and averaged 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while also scoring a total of 2,053 points and 1,029 rebounds. He helped the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances and to Big East regular-season and tournament championships as well as was a three-time All-Big East First-Team honoree. He was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2009.
"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve in this new role of Director of Roster Management with the men's basketball program at Boston College," said Abrams in the official press release. "As a former player who proudly wore the Maroon and Gold, this opportunity feels like a homecoming. My years on the court here were some of the most formative of my life, and now, I look forward to contributing to the program and our student-athletes in a new and impactful way."
According to the program, the position is a new one that will focus on helping coaches in recruitment and keeping the best student-athletes.