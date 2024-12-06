How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Wake Forest
The Boston College Eagles (6-3) men’s basketball team opens up ACC play on Saturday afternoon as it travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3).
Both teams are not only looking to start conference play on a positive note but also looking to bounce back from losses.
After getting off a 6-1 start to the young season, Wake Forest has lost two of its last three games both to SEC opponents, No. 13 Florida in the ESPN Events Invitational and No. 22 Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Similar to the Demon Deacons, Boston College also started the season 6-1 which included winning the Cayman Islands Classic, however since then, the Eagles have been on a two-game skid with losses to Dartmouth on Black Friday and South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
This is the 30th matchup between the two programs. Wake Forest holds the slight all-time advantage 15-14.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Wake Forest:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon ET
Where: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons suffered their third loss of the season to the Texas A&M Aggies 57-44 as a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their third game of the season to the South Carolina Gamecocks 73-51 as a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these programs was on Jan. 2, 2024. Wake Forest beat Boston College 84-78.