How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Boise State in Cayman Islands Classic Championship
After two games in two days, the Boston College Eagles (5-1) men’s basketball team is heading to the Cayman Islands Classic Championship to take on the Boise State Broncos (5-1) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 82-52 victory over Old Dominion in the opening round on Sunday and a 76-74 overtime thriller win over Missouri State in the semifinals on Monday.
As for the Broncos, they earned their spot in the contest with an 83-69 victory over Hampton in the first round and a narrow 83-82 victory over South Dakota State in the semifinals.
Both programs are looking to remain one-loss teams and add an impressive win to their resume.
Boise State already has experience this season playing an ACC opponent as it defeated Clemson 84-71 on Nov. 17 at home. The victory is the biggest one of this young season so far for the Broncos.
Boston College, on the other hand, does not have a Power 6 win yet this season with its biggest win being 72-69 over the Temple Owls on Nov. 15, however the game will be a good test for the Eagles since they have Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest next up on the schedule.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Boise State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boise State Broncos
When: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Grand Cayman Island
TV/Streaming: FloCollege
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boise State: The Broncos defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 83-82 in the semifinals on Monday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Missouri State Bears 76-74 in overtime in the semifinals on Monday night.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between these two teams.