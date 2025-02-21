How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs Georgia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (11-15, 3-12 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up a two-game home stand as it hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to build momentum in the final stretch of the regular season.
Georgia Tech will enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak with victories over Stanford 60-52 and Cal 90-88 in overtime, both at home.
Currently, the Yellow Jackets are sitting in 10th place in the ACC standings and are looking to maintain or move up in their final five games.
Boston College snapped its four-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 54-36 win over Virginia Tech. The victory moved the Eagles back into 16th place in the conference standings, one position out of an ACC Tournament spot. The team is looking to get closer to that spot this weekend.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The pair met on Jan 4 in Atlanta, Ga., where the Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 85-64.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cal Golden Bears 90-88 in overtime at home last Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 54-36 on Tuesday night at home to snap a four-game skid.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Jan. 4 in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia Tech defeated Boston College 85-64.