How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs South Carolina
The Boston College Eagles (6-2) men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from its loss to the Dartmouth Big Green on Tuesday night as it hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3) as a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
This is the second season of the challenge and both teams are undefeated in it. In 2023, Boston College defeated Vanderbilt on the road 80-62 and South Carolina beat Notre Dame at home 65-53.
The Gamecocks have already played and defeated an ACC team this season, beating Virginia Tech 70-60 to take third place in the Beach Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week. Other wins South Carolina has secured include SC State, Towson and Mercer as well as losses to North Florida, Indiana, and Xavier.
As for the Eagles, this is the last game before they open ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon. Boston College is not only looking for its first Power 6 win of the season, but also looking to gain momentum heading into its conference road game this weekend.
This is the third matchup between the two programs. Boston College has won the two meetings in the all-time series 85-70 on Jan. 1, 2011, in Columbia, S.C., and 85-76 on Dec. 30, 2009, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and South Carolina Gamecocks
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, South Carolina: The Gamecocks defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 70-60 on Wednesday night to take third place in the Beach Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a close loss to the Dartmouth Big Green 88-83 at home on Friday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Jan. 1, 2011. Boston College defeated South Carolina on the road 85-70.