How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Stonehill
The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team are looking to snap its three-game losing streak as it hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-5) on Sunday afternoon.
After starting the season an impressive 6-1 which includes winning the Cayman Islands Classic, the Eagles have had a three-game skid with losses to Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest.
On the other hand, the Skyhawks have had an up and down start to the young season. After winning its season opener over Framingham State, Stonehill dropped its next three contests to Notre Dame, Providence, and Robert Morris.
Since then, the team has gone 5-2 over its last seven games with wins over New Orleans, Bryant, East Texas A&M, Quinnipiac, and Lesley as well as losses to Lindenwood and No. 6 Marquette. The Skyhawks will enter the game riding a two-game winning streak.
This is the second meeting all-time between the two programs. In the inaugural matchup on Dec. 13, 2022, Boston College defeated Stonehill 63-56 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Stonehill:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks
When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks defeated Lesley 97-53 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss in its ACC opener 72-66 to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Dec. 13, 2022. Boston College defeated Stonehill 63-56 at home.