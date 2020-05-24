BCBulletin
Boston College Reportedly In Contact With Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

A.J. Black

Boston College has reportedly been in contact with Indiana graduate transfer Justin Smith according to Jeff Borzello:

After playing three seasons for the Hoosiers, Smith, a graduate transfer would be eligible immediately. 

Smith is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Buffalo Grove, Illinois. He never missed a game during his three-year career with the Hoosiers. In 2019 he was their second-leading scorer (10.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.2). He is a solid scorer, who in 2019-20 scored 15 or more points eight times, with a season high of 24 against Western Illinois in the season opener.

There is a lot of interest in Smith, and for good reason. Currently the list of schools are over twenty four and include ACC schools like Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and NC State. 

Boston College currently has one more scholarship roster spot to fill for the 2020-2021 season. Most of the talk has been around grabbing another big to fill out the center position, but if Jim Christian can land a player like Smith he would have to figure out how to get him minutes. Maybe instead of going the traditional lineup if they land Smith, Boston College goes small and uses Smith as more of a power forward and moves Steffon Mitchell to the five. 

Clearly Boston College will have a lot of work to do to beat out some of these other programs to land Justin Smith. But along with UAB center Makhtar Gueye, it shows that Christian's staff is still trying to find veteran talent to fill out next season's roster.  

