Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

A.J. Black

Boston College offered UAB transfer center Makhtar Gueye on Saturday night according to his Twitter:

Gueye is a highly sought after center from Senegal, who announced he was transferring from the Blazers on April 10th. Since his announcement he has claimed offers from Fairfield, NC State, Miami, Mississippi State, Georgetown, San Diego State, New Mexico, Boise State, JMU. Last season he averaged 6.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds. Against Marshall he had a season high 15 points along with seven rebounds. 

This offer makes it clear that the Eagles are continuing to look to fill their last scholarship for next season. They have already added James Karnik, Frederick Scott, and Rich Kelly to balance the outgoing transfers, and should have one more spot to fill. Earlier this week, they also offered Eduardo Andre, a 2020 center out of Texas. 

Jim Christian's staff seems to be focused on grabbing more big men for the upcoming year. Currently they have CJ Felder, who, although he played center in 2019-20 is more suited as a PF, Luka Kraveljic and Justin Vander Baan. Kraveljic has not shown that he could be an every day starter yet, and Vander Baan who could easily fill the role in the future, will be fresh out of high school this season and may need some seasoning. They have already added Karnik in the transfer market. The Lehigh transfer could technically play the five next season. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any updates on any recruiting/transfer news.

